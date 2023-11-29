The caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State have reported for duty with a promise to turnaround the fortunes of the party in future elections.
The appointment of a 7-member team to run the APC has been received with mixed feelings and many are wondering if this would end years of leadership tussle in the party.
More so, the task ahead of them is how to reconcile the warring
factions, something that seemed impossible since members broke ranks in 2019.
With what looks like a weak support base of disenchanted members at the grassroots since the APC’s electoral woes began in 2015, is there enough left to rebuild.
These posers paint a picture of the challenge before these caretaker
committee members who say they are prepared.
Starting from the council elections in 2024, the APC has its sights on
proving itself as a worthy opposition.
The state secretariat has been a shadow of itself for lack of the usual
activities for many months.
The structure and facilities are begging for attention and so it is no
surprise that the Committee members say the promised change would start by giving the secretariat a new look.