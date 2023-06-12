Residents of Zamfara State have applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s suspension of Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele.

They claim that some of the suspended CBN Governor’s policies harmed their businesses and the nation’s economy, driving many people into poverty.

The suspended CBN governor Godwin Emefiele assumed office in 2014 after succeeding Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, who was equally suspended from office under controversial circumstances by the then President Goodluck Jonathan, a few months before the expiration of his tenure

Until his appointment, as Central Bank Governor, Mr Emefiele was the Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank Plc

Since assuming office in 2014, Godwin Emefiele has faced criticisms among Nigerians due to his management of the economy, his involvement in partisan politics, and the CBN’s controversial policies especially the redesign naira notes and the cashless policy prior to the 2023 General election

On Friday night, the news of Mr. Emefiele’s suspension by president Bola Ahmed Tinubu took over the airwaves

Some Residents of Gusau in Zamfara state say, the suspension is long over due as some of the CBN’s policy under his watch crashed alot of businesses

They also commend president Bola Ahmed Tinubu for suspending Mr. Emefiele to allow for investigations

The suspension of the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele is sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the economy’s financial sector

Mr Emefiele has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of the investigation and the reforms