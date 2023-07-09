Members of the Almagamated APC Support Groups in Ondo state have commended the steps taking by President Bola Tinubu so far.

Members of the group at a news conference in Akure, said the steps will bring rapid development to the country .

The 2023 elections are over and different support groups that worked for the emergence of President Bola Tinubu have been dissolved.

Months after the elections, many of these groups have come under another platform, known as Almagamated APC Support Groups.

At this press briefing in Akure, Ondo State capital, the Coordinator of the group expressed optimism that President Tinubu will bring rapid development to the country, through impactful policies.

They want the President to consider some of them for appointments, having worked for his electoral victory.

They also said members have not adopted any aspirant ahead of the 2024 governorship election in the state.

The group noted that all aspirants will be scrutinised, before throwing its weight behind the best.

The group used the event to pray for quick recovery of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

