Leaders of the All progressivess congress in Akwa Ibom state have commended President Bola Tinubu and president of the Senate Godswill Akpabio for the renewed hoped in governance.

The APC stakeholders at a meeting in Abak promised continued support for the new administration.

Lawmaker representing Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency, Clement Jimbo also promised his constituents all- inclusive representation.

He commended the people for the support he enjoyed before and after February 25 general elections, adding that the meeting with critical stakeholders in the area council is to ensure that democratic dividends are delivered to the people so as to fulfill his electioneering campaigns promises while expressing his commitment to ensuring a change in political narrative of the Constituency.