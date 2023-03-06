The just concluded Saturday presidential polls conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission have been commended by some youth groups in Plateau and Bauchi States in the aftermath of the exercise.



The Saturday, May 25, presidential election in Nigeria might have come and gone, but the lessons learned will last long in the memory of many in the country.

At the end of every election, a winner is bound to emerge and this time, Bola Tinubu was declared the winner of the Saturday presidential polls.

These two youth groups from Bauchi and Plateau are of the view that the 2023 presidential election is the most credible in the history of the country.

They applaud the efforts of the nation’s electoral body, INEC in conducting the exercise.

They are not happy with comments made by some stakeholders in the country and urge them to desist from acts inciting in nature.

While congratulating the newly elected president of Nigeria, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the victory, the group urge him to do more to promote unity and integration among all aggrieved citizens.

The youth groups are calling on the law enforcement agencies to arrest any one found instigating violence on the citizens as nobody is above the law.

CSO URGES ASIWAJU TO CONSULT WIDELY WHEN CHOOSING HIS CABINET

A katsina based youth organization for peace and development has called on the president elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu to make far reaching consultations in picking his cabinet in order to deliver on his promises.

The leadership of the organization was speaking at a press conference to do a critique of the 2023 general elections.

The group started it analysis with a historic development of elections in Nigeria and the improvements achieved through the gradual cross over to digitizing elections in the nation.

The group observes there was less crises witnessed in the just concluded elections but strongly cautioned all the parties against encouraging vote buying in all its forms.

Other recommendations put forward by the group includes the request on the incoming president to complete all ongoing federal government projects in the state before new ones are awarded.

It reserved particular mention for the proposed Funtua university of Agriculture and other to ensure continuity.

The press conference was also an avenue for the civil society organization to interact with the press on the issues at stake and the way forward.