Ahead the Kogi State governorship election set for the 11th of November, the State government has reassured the National Broadcasting Commission of its commitment to supporting it in ensuring that broadcast stations adhere to regulations aimed at ensuring a credible poll.

The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo said this during a sensitisation program organised by the Commission to educate broadcast stations in the state about their roles in ensuring free, fair, and credible elections.

The Information Commissioner urged broadcast stations to remain dedicated to providing their platforms for all political parties and candidates, thereby creating a level playing field for everyone involved.