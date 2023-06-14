11 days into the administration of President Bola Tinubu, commendations and praises have continued to trail his leadership style and approach to reviving the economy of the nation, which was almost on the verge of collapse.

The recent signing into law of the student loan Act by President Tinubu has received a lot of applause across the country.

Some stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party in Plateau State say they are solidly in support of President Bola Tinubu’s approach towards reviving the nation’s economy.

The administration of President Bola Tinubu is a baby government at the moment, but the records of positive moves and action taken towards revitalizing and reviving the nation’s collapsing economy in just a few days have raised concern on whether he is the true messiah like seen in biblical times.

Some politicians are known for several campaign promises, some of which hardly see the light of day.

Bola Tinubu is seen as a different politician and president who is perceived to have a serious plan for the country.

His boldness to say so during the campaign and eventually removing the fuel subsidy, as well as the signing of a student loan law, have won him the hearts of Nigerians irrespective of religion, ethnicity, or political party differences.

These PDP stakeholders in Plateau are happy with President Bola Tinubu’s steps in reviving Nigeria’s economy.

They are happy again that he started early against all odds.

The 9th Assembly in the state has been sworn in and is expected to commence legislative governance in the state like it’s counterparts nation wide.

