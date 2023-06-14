The Department of State Services, DSS, has invited the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

The Invitation according to the Spokesman of the Department of State Services, Peter Afunanya, is to address issues surrounding investigative activities about him.

Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa was suspended by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over allegations of abuse of office against him which the President has directed should be investigated leading to his suspension from office.

He has now according to sources reported to the DSS Office.

Read Full Statement Below…

Advertisement

DSS INVITES MR ABDULRASHEED BAWA, SUSPENDED EFCC CHAIRMAN

The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, the suspended Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Bawa arrived a few hours ago. The invitation relates to some investigative activities concerning him.

Peter Afunanya PhD fsi

Public Relations Officer

Department of State Services

National Headquarters

Abuja

14th June, 2023