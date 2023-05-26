The Chairmen of the six area councils of the Federal Capital Territory, including the Minister of FCT have inaugurated a 13-Man Joint Revenue Committee (JRC), to help accelerate, streamline and harmonise revenue collection in Abuja.

This followed a stakeholders retreat in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Performing the official inauguration of the committee under the chairmanship of Mr. Haruna Y. Abdullahi, in Abuja, the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello said it was pertinent to modernise the tax system in FCT, with stakeholders engagement in the right manner that will enhance overall economic development of the the FCT.

The FCT Minister stated that the committee has been entrusted with the crucial responsibility to organize tax administration, address various revenue concerns, and resolve systemic disputes. As a result, the committee has been given a clear broad mandate and terms of reference that will direct its actions and ensure it is successful in achieving its objectives.

He also stated that the group will design measures to increase revenue generation through an efficient collection process and greater compliance through collaboration. It will also act as a conflict resolution tool, as well as monitor and assess progress and ensure active stakeholder engagement.

According to him, there has to be very close collaboration with Area Councils chairmen, because the six area councils are the centre of unity, and there is no doubt that FCT is going to expand astronomically.

For his part, the FCT ALGON Chairman, Danladi Chiya, who is also the Chairman of Kwali Area Council, noted that the effort to streamline revenue collection process and modernise the tax system, shows that ease of doing business has come to stay in the FCT.

Also speaking, Haruna Abdullahi, Chairman of the committee, who disclosed that the whole concept has been ongoing for a very long time, and noted that inauguration of the committee is one step, which will formalise what they are about to do in the FCT.

Abdullahi, who is also the Acting Executive Chairman, FCT Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), noted that the harmonisation will continue with one step at a time, as the secretariat has been inaugurated, and it will drive the whole process.

He explained that even though the FCT-IRS is supposed to drive the process, which is what it has been doing, but with the support of the Area Councils and other stakeholders its role continues.

According to him, the committee is provided for in the FCT-IRS Act, and there is a term of reference for it, and the whole idea is to harmonise and make sure that all revenues are collected seamlessly, in line with ease of doing business.