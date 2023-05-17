Prince Harry, Meghan and her mother were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” involving paparazzi, a spokesperson for the prince has said.
The incident happened after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended an awards ceremony in New York on Tuesday.
In a statement, the prince’s spokesperson said the “relentless pursuit” lasted for over two hours.
They added it resulted in near collisions with other drivers on the road, pedestrians and police officers.
“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety,” the spokesperson said.
“Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved.”
The New York Police Department (NYPD) did not immediately confirm knowledge of the incident. The BBC has not yet been able to verify the incident.
The incident is said to have happened after the couple’s first public appearance together since the King’s Coronation earlier this month.
Accompanied by Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, they attended the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards.
