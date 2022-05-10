Chrisland Sex tape: Police arraign four teachers at Yaba Magistrate Court

The Nigeria police Lagos command has arraigned four teachers of Chrisland Schools at the Magistrate Court sitting in the Yaba area of Lagos State.

Those brought to the court on Tuesday were the teachers who accompanied some pupils of Chrisland to the World School Games in Dubai, where the alleged sex tape was filmed.

The affected Chrisland staff are Oladotun Sotunde, Elesho. Tajudeen, Rhoda Olanipekun and Ajiboye hammed.

They are facing charges pertaining to alleged Conspiracy and Conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.

Chrisland Schools has since been reopened across Lagos after it was shut down following the sexual scandal.