The Delta state government has moved to reverse the decline, devastation and deterioration of Mangrove forest by signing a memorandum of Understanding with United Kingdom based organisation, Serendib Capital.

At a brief ceremony in the government house, governor Sheriff Oborevwori said the initiative will safeguard the Mangrove while fostering economic growth.

Urbanization, quarrying, salt and sand extraction, pollution from industries and agro-industrial chemicals, as well as petroleum and gas exploitation are activities responsible for the present condition of the once lush Mangrove forest of the Niger Delta region.

This MoU signing makes the project, the second-largest mangrove restoration project in the world and the governor is excited about it especially the attending benefits.

The organisation gives details on how it hopes to restore and preserve depleting forest resources.

The next step is the feasible studies which begin in March before the actual work that will provide jobs in the state.