Traditional rulers in the southwest region have thrown their weight behind the creation of state Police to achieve effective security at the grassroots.

This follows the recent cases of kidnapping and killings in the region particularly the killing of some traditional rulers in Ekiti and Kwara States recently.

It’s the first security summit in the region organised by the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi with the theme, kidnapping and Banditry: overcoming the twin menace.

Traditional rulers, security operatives, both local and conventional as well as other concerned individuals, all converged on Ile-Ife, to deliberate on how to ensure effective security in the region.

One after the other, the Ajero of Ijero, Deji Of Akure, Olowo of Owo, Osemawe of Ondo, Olowu of Ago-Owu, Akarigbo of Remo, Orangun of Oke-Ila among others speak on ways to protect their subjects and most especially the region.

Alara of Ara-Ekiti, in Ekiti State, Oba Samuel Adebayo explained how he escaped being killed when he was attacked alongside two other traditional rulers who were killed by bandits in the State recently.

Key note addresses were given by representatives of former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase, the Aare Ona kakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Adams and and the Arab Awo of Osogbo,Chief Ifayemi Elebuibon.

The traditional rulers later went into a closed door session and came out with a communique.