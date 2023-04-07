Some members of the National Working Committee of the Labour Party (LP) led by the Deputy National Chairman of the party (South) Lamidi Apapa have taken over the affairs of the party following a court judgment restraining Julius Abure and three others from parading themselves as national officers of the party.

This was the outcome of an emergency meeting of the Labour Party National Working Committee at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja

Lamidi said he is now the Acting National Chairman of the party while Saleh Lawan is the Acting National Secretary.

He insists that until the order of of the federal High Court is vacated, Julius Abure and three others can no longer Parade themselves as national officers of the Labour Party.

The emergency meeting of National Working Committee announced the reinstatement of the Executive Council members from Ogun State, Rivers State, and Gombe State.

The acting National Chairman also reversed the suspension of Eragbe Anslem as the National Youth Leader and Yomi Arabambi as the National Publicity Secretary.