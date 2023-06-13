A factional national publicity secretary of the Labour Party, Abayomi Arabambi has expressed the support of the Lamidi Apapa led Labour Party for the current reforms and probe at critical sectors of the Nation’s s economy by the Bola Tinubu led administration.

He made the position of the party known at a press briefing in Abeokuta, adding that the reforms, if strictly adhere to by the new government will return Nigeria back on the path of socio-economic development and political growth.

The factional spokesperson however reiterated the resolve of the party to criticize the ruling party where necessary and when it is obvious that the Bola Tinubu is taking Nigerians for a ride

Speaking on the current face-off between the two factions of the Labour party, Abayomi Arabambi chastised the Julius Abure led Labour party for its current stand on some of the steps of the federal government