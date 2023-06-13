Nigerians have been advised to have positive mindset about the security situation of the country and to support the Government and security agencies in ensuring that the security of the country improves.

The Chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee in Ogun State, Samson Popoola made this known in Abeokuta.

It has been observed that for a country to have a well secured society, citizens must be ready to support the government and law enforcement agencies.

The Police Community Relations Committee Chairman in Ogun State made this known while speaking on how to further improve the security arrangement in the country at the sideline of a programme organized in honour of former Police commissioners and PPRO in the State.

He said the security of the country will be at where citizens puts it and appealed to stakeholders to look inward and help the country to get better.

Advertisement

He urged people to always show appreciation to those who serving the country diligently.

The Police officers also commended the support of the people of Ogun State through the PCRC and promised to continue to discharge their duties do

At a similar programme organized by the transport unions, broadcasters, artists and journalists in honour of the former Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Abimbola Oyeyemi, organizers described him as a blessing to the Nigeria Police as he served 7 different Police Commissioners in the state without blemish.

They want others to emulate his professional ways of handling issues concerning the general public and the Police.