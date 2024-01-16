President Bola Tinubu will be the special guest of honour at the public presentation of a book titled working with Buhari, reflections of a Special Adviser media and publicity , 2015 to 2023.

The book written by Femi Adeshina will be presented alongside with five volumes of another book titled Muhammadu Buhari, The Nigerian Legacy, 2015 to 2023.

This will be President Muhammadu Buhari’s first official trip to the Federal capital since he left at the end of his tenure as President on the 29th of May last year.

This is also the first time President Tinubu and his predecessor will both attend an official event together since President Tinubu assumed office on the 29th of May.

The book launch at the congress Hall of Transcorp hilton hotel in Abuja has in attendance ministers that served in President Buhari’s federal cabinet, and other Presidential aides.

Also, serving ministers, governors, traditional rulers , and senior journalists who are contemporaries of the Author, Femi Adeshina are also in attendance.