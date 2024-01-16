The Code of Conduct Bureau has confirmed that the Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo will not be appearing before it today.

The bureau had extended an invitation to Mr Tunji-Ojo for questioning over his link to New Planet Projects Limited and how the company allegedly got an N438 million consultancy contract from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

The ministry had written to the CCB asking that the meeting be rescheduled because he is on an official assignment and will not be able to make it.

Tvcnews also gathered that the director of the intelligence, investigation and monitoring unit of the CCB is also on an official assignment outside Abuja.