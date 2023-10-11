The Minister of INTERIOR has called on the Federal Fire Service to go beyond just responding to fire incidents to preventing occurrence.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo says, much as the service has saved 111 lives and rescued 91 persons, a lot more is expected.

The federal Fire service is rolling out new fire engines and rapid deployment vehicles for fire fighting.

According to the service, 111 lives have been saved in the first 6months of the year.

Beyond the achievements of the service is the task of fire prevention and effective disaster management.

It’s an uphill task for the service whose bill awaits presidential assent to expand its mandate.

