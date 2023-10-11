The Nigerian historical society of Nigeria has called on the government to be proactive to the issues of environment as it affects the citizens through policy formulation and execution.

The history of Nigeria’s environment and its relationship with its people is a complex one.

Like in many parts of the world, the effects of human activities on the environment have had both positive and negative impacts.

The various ecological zones have shaped the nature and character of economic and industrial activities,

At this conference to celebrate the historical society of Nigeria’s 68th anniversary, these historians are here to highlight the environmental challenges facing Nigeria during the pre- colonial and post-colonial era.

They attribute the degradation to large-scale industrialisation, mining, and oil production

like many other parts of the world, Nigeria is still faced with the problems of climate change and its attendant global warming and depletion of the ozone layer that have led to sea rise, over-flooding, water and air pollution, deforestation and desertification.

The conference also seeks to interrogate how history as an academic discipline can be used to study and analyse the environment in time and space.

