The Labour movement in Kwara State has given the State government a 14-day ultimatum to meet its demands or risk industrial action.

Addressing a joint press conference in Ilorin, the state capital, the state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Muritala Saheed and his Trade Union Congress counterpart, Tunde Joseph said the state government has refused to honour or implement gentleman’s agreement it entered with the labour.

They include non-Implementation of thirty five thousand naira wage award for all categories of workers; refusal to domesticate and implement 40% peculiar allowance ; and outstanding arears of promotion, among others.

The Labour leaders said efforts made to let government accede to these demands have yielded no result.

They subsequently gave the government a 14-day ultimatum to address the issues.