In a bid to expose to the attention of the world and commemorate the 82nd year of the first plane crash in Africa that happened in Ikogosi Ekiti on the 12th of April 1942, the Ekiti state government through the office of the bureau of tourism has paid a commemorative visit to the site.

Speaking with newsmen at the site, the Director General of the bureau, Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre, said the government is paying the visit in order to expose the site to the world as another historical site in the state in a bid to promote the tourism potentials of the state.

Also, the chairman of Eka Mẹta local council development area, Dr Leye Adeniji thanked the governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji for the effort deployed into opening up the site.

One of the community chiefs who was also a part of the visit, Chief Ayo Ademilua said the history of the town is rich because of it’s many tourism sites that also includes the popular Ikogosi Warm spring.

He called on the government to concentrate more efforts on making the site more attractive to investors.