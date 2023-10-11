The Lagos State Government says it will increase the train trips from 12 to 54 from Monday, 16 October 2023 and ultimately, 74 trips before the end of November 2023 on the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line (Marina to Mile 2).

– Tracks to be fully energized with electricity

– Train services will run on Saturday 14th (Morning ONLY)

Advertisement

– NO SERVICE on Saturday afternoon and the entire day on Sunday 15th of October 2023 to allow the complete change over to electricity.

It is projected that passenger movement between Marina and Mile 2 in the coming months will surpass 150,000 passengers daily.