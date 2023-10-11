Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas has tasked the leadership of the state chapter of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees to conduct their election in transparency manner that would usher in a best candidate among various aspirants jostling for elective positions.

Speaking to the leadership of the association in Jalingo Governor Kefas dismissed the speculation that the state government will impose a candidate on them but promised to work with whoever emerged as their leaders

The upcoming election of Nigerian Union of local Government Employees in Taraba state has been raising tension among the union members.

While some of the union members had gone to court on allegations that the election committee wants to edge them out of the race by hurriedly closing the sale of forms to them, other believe that the state government has a plan to impose candidate on the union following intervention by the government calling for a shift in the date.

This meeting with leadership of NULGE at Government House Jalingo was in the instance of Governor Agbu Kefas.

The Governor used the forum to clear air that he has no preferred candidate or group but recognized the vital role NULGE is playing in ensuring the welfare of local government staff.

The Governor encouraged them to consider the possibility of some of them taking political appointments in the future as he has identified leadership potentials in some of their members.

The Permanent Secretary Bureau For Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Babangida Hassan also added his voice to the meeting.

Political watchers believe that Governor Kefas has taken a right step by making his position know to NULGE members which will enable them elect their preferred candidate.

