As the Independent National Electoral Commission holds Supplementary Elections across the country tomorrow, President-Elect Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians in the areas slated for the polls to conduct themselves peacefully and shun violence and any act prejudicial to orderly electoral processes.

Bola Tinubu in a statement said that the supplementary elections is as important as the first set of elections, the 25th February Presidential and National Assembly polls, as well as the 18th of March Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections.

While urging all Nigerians to ensure the electoral processes are brought to a final, peaceful conclusion, the president-elect wants citizens to desist from acts that will threaten the very existence of the country.

INEC will conduct supplementary Governorship Elections in Adamawa and Kebbi states, five Senatorial Districts, and 31 Federal and 58 State Assembly constituencies across the federation tomorrow.

