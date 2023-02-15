The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has expressed his sadness at the reports of protests in some states of the Country.

Asiwaju Tinubu urged all Nigerians to calm down adding that this phase will soon pass.

He disclosed this in a Statement he personally signed on Wednesday Night.

Read Statement Below….

I am saddened by reports of violent protests in parts of our country today especially in Delta, Oyo, Kwara and Edo states. In Delta, there were reports of arson and destruction of bank branches.

I sympathise with all Nigerians who are going through the pains of not being able to get money from banks and ATM points to meet their basic daily needs. I also sympathize with the banks for being victims of the CBN currency redesign policy.

Be rest assured that this phase will soon pass away as our governments at both the federal and state levels are working to surmount the current challenges.

With the Supreme Court reaffirming its order of 8 February on monetary authorities to allow the old and new Naira notes to circulate together, I believe a solution is right on the way and the scarcity of Naira notes will soon be over.

I am happy to note the various measures being put in place by many of our Governors to cushion the effect of the scarcity of Naira on households.

I want to appeal to our young people not to take law into their hands through destructive protests.

We feel your pains and frustration but destroying lives and properties will not solve any problem.

Rather, it will only complicate the crisis we have on our hands.

We must keep the peace and remain calm.

Let us not be provoked. Instead, let us cooperate with the government in seeking immediate and lasting solution.

This difficult time shall soon be over. We must keep hope alive as we move forward to a better, stronger and more prosperous Nigeria of our dream.

TINUBU CAMPAIGNS IN RIVERS, PROMISES INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION

Despite the conspicuous absence of a former Transport Minister and All Progressives Congress (APC) Leader in Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, a massive crowd attended the State’s rally of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday.

Residents, who attended the rally across party lines at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt, waited patiently from morning till afternoon to catch a glimpse of the Presidential candidate.

There was excitement at the stadium when Tinubu accompanied by other party leaders arrived for the campaign.

The candidate was accompanied by Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu(Lagos); David Umahi (Ebonyi); former Governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti); Adams Oshiomhole (Edo); Abike Dabiri and members of the APC National Working Committee led by the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

The party leaders such as a former Director-General, NIMASA, Dakuku Peterside; APC Rivers Governorship Candidate, Tonye Cole, Rivers APC Chairman, Emeka Beke among others graced the occasion.

Popular Nollywood actors and actresses such as Jide Kosoko, Eniola Badmus, Zack Orji including many musical artistes made the event colourful.

Tinubu, who thrilled the crowd with his dance steps, promised to promote the industrial revolution and gainfully engage the youths when elected as President.

He appealed to voters to work with him to build a nation of unity, joy and prosperity devoid of killing and other criminal activities.

The candidate promised that his government would ensure the youths have the best skills to enable them to engage in the production and export required to make the country proud.

He insisted that without factories and better utilisation of the ports, the country would not be able to achieve her goals.

He said: “What we are looking for is authority. Authority to bring the life of prosperity; power and mandate to give you the best of life, to take care of your inheritance; to make sure that all of you particularly the youths are empowered with the best skills in the world that can manufacture and that can produce things that other countries want for export and make Nigeria proud; a nation of prosperity, joy and happiness.

“We are talking about prosperity in Nigeria. Without our own factory, without better utilisation of our ports, and without peace and stability, we cannot achieve those aims. We want you to take your lives seriously beyond politics. I will be the president by the grace of God and by the power of your votes.

“Make sure you are with your PVCs. I pray one day you will be President too. Let’s work together and build a nation of joy and unity, a nation that is hard-working and not killing one another”.

Tinubu further vowed that when elected he would work with the youths to end pipeline vandalism adding that he would make Rivers a forest of joy, peace and prosperity.

The candidate acknowledged his friendship with a popular freedom fighter, who hails from Rivers, Alh. Asari Dokubo describing him as a courageous, bold, brave and honest man.

“Since I knew him for many years, he has been consistent, straightforward and hardworking. He is my friend and my brother. I don’t deny my friends no matter what you say”, he said.

Describing himself as the proud son of a market woman, Tinubu said people should not be ashamed of their backgrounds but should work hard for a better life.

