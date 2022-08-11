NRC reduces Lagos-Ibadan trips by 67% over increase in diesel cost

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has reduced the number of trips on the Lagos-Ibadan train service due to an increase in diesel prices.

The Managing Director, NRC, Fidet Okhiria, stated that though the service is still running, its trips had been reduced to about 67% due to the persistent hike in diesel price.

Diesel prices have risen by over 300 per cent in a few months, forcing transporters of petrol, who power their trucks with diesel, to threaten strike before the prompt intervention of the Federal Government.

In the most recent twist, the railway corporation recommended to the Federal Ministry of Transportation that the train transportation fare be adjusted.

“We just can’t increase it by ourselves. The government has to do that. We have made some recommendations. But even the recommendations we made, the new price of diesel has overshot our workings as contained in the recommendations, Okhiria said.”