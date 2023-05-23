Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola has admonished the Nigeria security agencies to sustain the existing cooperation and synergy among them in order to achieve success in the ongoing fight against insecurity in the country.

The minister stated this in Sokoto where he was represented by the permanent secretary of the ministry Shuaibu Belgore during the commissioning of the newly constructed command headquarters of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in the state.

He says intelligence sharing among security agencies has helped in achieving successes in the past and more such should be engaged by all security agencies so as to restore peace and normalcy across the troubled areas in the country.

He said with the right synergy, improved infrastructure and better welfare package for the Nigeria security personnel the right atmosphere for better performance will be created to fight the dreaded security challenges in the country.