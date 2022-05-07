Aviation Minister urges Airline Operators not to shutdown Operations

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has reacted to reports that the nation’s air transportation system will be disrupted as from Monday May 9th, 2922, following threats by airline operators to shut down operations as a result of rising cost of Jet A1, otherwise known as aviation fuel.

The minister expresses concern about the difficulties being faced by the airline operators in the country in procuring aviation fuel which has resulted in spiraling costs in Air transportation in the immediate past.

He acknowledged that the airline operators are in the business to make profits, while servicing the very critical sector that is not only the preferred mode of transport for most Nigerians, but also the main international gateway to the nation.

He described as unfortunate the issue of fuel supply which he said is not within the purview of the Ministry.

He however said the minsitry will engage with agencies, institutions and individuals in positions to provide succour to the airlines.

The necessary steps according to him have been taken by the relevant team led by the Honourable Minister.

While the efforts to assuage the situation are on, He appealed to the airline operators, even in the difficult situation, to consider the multiplier effect of shutting down operations, on Nigerians and global travellers, in taking their business-informed decisions and actions.

He also assured Nigerians, especially stakeholders in the sector, that the Buhari administration remains stoic in its commitment to the creation and sustenance of an environment that promotes the growth of the aviation industry where major players like the airlines can operate in a profitable and competitive market.