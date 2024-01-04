A military helicopter gunship was destroyed after it crashed into a private residence, western Ntoroko district in Uganda.

According to Brigadier General Felix Kulayigye, the Ugandan army’s spokesperson, the event, which occurred near the border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo, claimed the lives of the entire helicopter crew and an individual who happened to be in the house at the time of the crash.

The sudden and fatal collision has shocked the community, requiring immediate investigations into the facts of this unfortunate event.

The ramifications of this unanticipated calamity are likely to reverberate beyond the immediate vicinity, raising questions about the safety measures and operational elements that may have contributed to the military aircraft’s tragic demise.

The Ugandan army has carried out airstrikes on terrorists from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), who have carried out many attacks in Ntoroko.

President Yoweri Museveni has “urged the activation of paramilitary local defense units to assist the army in combating militants.