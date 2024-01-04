The Delta state government is about to complete its greenhouse farming project and Agro-industrial Park to become self-sufficient in food production.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori says two billion naira intervention fund will be invested into the project to speed up its completion to boost the agriculture value chain.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is intentional about implementation of the 2024 budget especially in the N7b earmarked for agriculture sector to ensure food security and job creation.

He is inspecting the Mbiri Greenhouse farm under accelerated agricultural Development Scheme where tomato is grown in 11 units.

Mr. Ebimoboere Eniyekpemi is in charge of building the greenhouse farms in three senatorial districts for the Delta state government.

The Governor also visited the Ogwashi uku Agro-industrial Park project where he inspected the rice mill.

Delta state with projected population of more than 6 million people has arable land and the governor believes alongside building infrastructure, it will make food available.