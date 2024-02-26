Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state has condemned in totality the recent attack on Communities in Zurmi and Birnin Magaji local government councils

He reaffirmed his administration’s determine commitment to end the Lingering security challenges

Armed bandits had last week attacked Zurmi and Nasarawan Godel in Zurmi and Birnin Magaji local government areas of respectively

Persons including a police officer were killed, Houses and Shops were set ablaze among other valuables

The visit according to Governor Lawal is to commisserate with the victims and family of those who loss their loved ones

Dr. Lawal also directed that relief materials be given to the affected communities to cushion the pains of the attack

A statement by the spokesman of the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that the visit was to show support to the people affected by the recent tragedy and to offer condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

According to the statement, the governor expressed solidarity with the communities, reassuring them of his government’s commitment to finding a lasting solution to the security situation.

While inspecting the police station burnt by bandits in Nasarawan Zurmi, Governor Dauda Lawal assured the police of his readiness to provide necessary assistance to enable them to continue their operations unhindered.

“I would like to express my heartfelt condolences for the two officers who lost their lives during the recent attack by bandits in Nasarawan Zurmi. I understand how devastating this incident must have been for everyone involved, and I want to assure you that my thoughts and prayers are with the families of the fallen officers and the entire community. Dr. Lawal said

“I commend the collective efforts of our brave troops fighting against banditry. Your commitment to keeping our communities safe is genuinely commendable.

“My government will continue to extend all necessary support and assistance to the troops. Together, we can overcome this challenge and emerge stronger.”

Also, in Zurmi LGA, Governor Lawal paid homage to the Emir, His Royal Highness Bello Sulaiman.

“I’m here today to offer comfort to grieving families of victims and demonstrate the government’s commitment to ensuring people’s safety and security. The Governor said.

“I hope that my visit today conveyed a message of hope to the people of Nasarawan Godal and reassured them that they are not alone during this difficult time” He added.

The Governor Lawal made a stop over at Kasuwan Daji in Kauran Namoda local government area, where he condoled Hamisu Kasuwan Daji, who’s house was recently attacked by bandits and some of the family members were abducted.