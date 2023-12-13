Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state has condemned in strong terms Tuesday attack on some Communities in Zurmi local government area of the state.

The Governor Sympathised with communities affected and commend the efforts of gallant troops for their efforts in repelling some of the planned attacks.

Some communities in Zurmi local government area were attacked by armed bandits on Tuesday forcing many to flee their villages to safer areas.

In a statement signed by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, Says the Governor expressed deep concern over the recent attacks in Zurmi.

The statement adds that despite latest attacks by the bandits, there are positive reports indicating that scores of armed bandits including notorious leaders were eliminated not only in Zamfara forests but across the entire North West region.

” I’m deeply saddened and concerned over the recent attacks in communities across our state, particularly in Zurmi, Maru, and Tsafe local government areas” The Governor Said.

“I extend my deepest sympathy to all the people of the Zurmi local government area, especially families and relatives of those who lost their loved ones.

The government according to the press statement will provide assistance and emergency relief materials to the affected communities while assuring them of the present administration’s total commitment to the safety of all.

Governor Lawal further commend the sacrifices of security operatives in keeping peace in Zamfara troubled communities.

“I’m aware of the sacrifices of the security forces in their continues efforts to protecting lives and properties in the state.

The State Government under my watch will provide them with all the necessary logistics and support to win the fight against banditry, nothing that government will not rest until Zamfara is completely secured.

“I also commended the efforts of the security forces for neutralising scores of leaders of the bandit groups across the state” The governor added.

“We have received positive reports of the progress made by troops in the fight against banditry in Zamfara State. The security forces’ efforts and sacrifices are commendable. We must all support and pray for them, He maintained.

“According to security reports, the troops have eliminated Kachalla Ali Kawaje, the bandit kingpin who masterminded the abduction of students of the Federal University Gusau.

“The successful elimination of bandit kingpins in various locations, including Danjibga, ‘Yar tsakuwa forests, Munhaye forests, Kauran Zomo forest, Dansadau Forest, and Akuzo village, has been reported.

“Some of the bandit leaders that were killed by troops include Kachalla Jafaru, Kachalla Barume, Kachalla Shehu, Tsoho, Kachalla Yellow Mai Buhu, Yellow Sirajo, and Kachalla Dan Muhammadu.

“Others are Kachalla Makasko, Sanda, Abdulbasiru Ibrahim, Mai Wagumbe, Kachalla Begu, Kwalfa, Ma’aikaci, Yellow Hassan, Umaru Na Bugala, Isyaka Gwarnon Daji, Iliya Babban Kashi, Auta Dan Mai Jan Ido, Yahaya Dan Shama”.