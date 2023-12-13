Two persons were said to have been killed while unspecified number of persons were abducted by armed bandits in Zamfara.

Patrol vehicle belonging to Security agencies, Houses, Grain Sailors and other valuable properties were also destroyed by the bandits while others were carted away.

The incident occurred when the armed men invaded some communities in Zurmi local government area of the state.

Zurmi local government headquarters according to our source has been under attack since Tuesday evening.

The communities affected include Gidan Shaho, Nasarawan Zurmi and other areas.

The attack follows the killing of two armed bandits from the gang of one Notorious bandit kingpin known as Sani Black.

Police authorities in Zamfara through through the police public relations officer, Yazid Abubakar confirmed the attack, but says normalcy has been restored to all affected areas.

Heavily armed police personnel according to Yazid were deployed to avert re-occurrence.

Zurmi local government area is located in northern Zamfara and some notorious bandit kingpins including Sani Black and Dan Karami among others have their camps in Zurmi forests.