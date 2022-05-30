Bandits Attack Zamfara Communities, Kill Scores of Locals, Rustle Cattle

Scores of locals have been killed in four Zamfara Communities following attacks by bandits.

Unspecified number of Persons were also abducted to an unidentified location, while four sustained gunshots wounds

The Communities are Gidan Dan-Inna, Gwaji, Karoka in Kwai- Kwai District and Faru, In Faru District of Bungudu and Maradun local government areas of the state

Most of those killed were members of the Local vigilante group keeping watch on their Communities and others were attacked in their farms.

TVC NEWS gathered that the Gunmen stormed the Communities with Sophisticated weapons and killed the locals and rustled cattle

The villages were attacked Sunday evening and Monday morning respectively and properties worth millions of Naira were destroyed

Police authorities Confirmed the incident

Spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command Shehu Mohammed says twenty Persons were in three villages in Bungudu Local Government and Five were killed in Maradun Local Government areas

He adds that four Persons sustained Gunshot injuries and are currently recieving medical attention in an undisclosed health facility

The police says armed personnel were deployed to the affected and sorounding Communities to ensure safety of the locals

Efforts to recover the stolen cattle according to the police is in Progress.

Maradun Local Government is the hometown of the Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle.

Governor Matawalle has been in the forefront of addresing the insecurity that has almost made the State a No Go area for visitors and locals especially farmers who are no longer able to farm.

The conflict which was originally over illegal Gold and Otrher precious metal mining sites has morphed several times to become the hydra headed monster it has become now requiring Military action.

The Governor Bello Matawalle is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 Election after originally being elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.