Armed men have killed two policemen and abducted unspecified number of persons in Zamfara state.

The incident occurred when the terrorists attacked a Kasuwar Daji police outpost in Kaura Namoda Local Government area.

Spokesman of the Zamfara state Police command ASP Yazid Abubakar confirm the incident to TVC NEWS in a telephone chat.

He says the armed men in their large number attacked the area on motorcycles at about one o’clock Tuesday morning.

Search and rescue team according to the police have been deployed to the area to ensure safe rescue of the victims and apprehend the perpetrators.