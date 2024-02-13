Delta State Government is displeased with an attempted claim by the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs on the rehabilitation of the failed Bedesiegha bridge, along Bomadi Road.

Commissioner for Works Highways and Urban Roads who was on an inspection tour said the false claim is aimed at swindling the Federal Government to a project not done by them.

On routine inspection of ongoing road projects are the two Commissioners for work in Delta state who are here at bedesiegha bridge affected by 2022 flooding.

The rehabilitation work by state government has been completed last December but shockingly a sign was erected accrediting the job to Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, sparking quick reactions.

The team earlier visited the 26km long Trans-Warri Ode-Itsekiri Road with 19 bridges and 12.8km main alignment and 6.5km and Ode-Itsekiri internal roads

Inspection on the ongoing construction works by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc at the DSC Roundabout completed the tour