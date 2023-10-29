A private security outfit, Tantita Security Services has constructed a fifteen-kilometer pedestrian bridge to protect the Escravos/Amukpe trunkline in Delta state.

For some time now, Road accessibility have posed serious challenge in securing national assets in the creeks of the Niger Delta.

But that story has changed momentarily because of the construction of this 15km pedestrian wooden bridge.

This move will further enhance the protection of Escravos/Amukpe trunkline in Mosoga, Ethiope East Council Area by the Tantita Security Services.

According to the coordinator of surveillance service, the construction of the bridge has brought about reduction in crude oil theft.

It may have stopped being business as usual for those involved in illegal activities, as the surveillance services say it is keen in stopping their activities.

As the Federal Government continues its pursuit of zero-tolerance initiative, gestures like this in remote environments would go a long way in increasing oil production for the country.