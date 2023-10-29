The Niger Delta Coastline Vanguard (NDCV) has congratulated President of the Federal Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his well-deserved victory at the Supreme Court.

The group at a press briefing addressed on behalf of former warlord, Akogun Job Omotuwa said the judgment was a testament to the fact that Nigerians really voted for the President on the last February 23rd,2023 presidential election.

Spokesperson of the group, Omoniyi Majofodun said the judgment has also brought an end to all litigations and every form of distractions to Mr. president.

The group however called on President Tinubu decentralization of the pipeline surveillance contract to each of the former warlord within their jurisdiction.

It added that this will bring about effective service delivery and expected results in the oil and gas industry.