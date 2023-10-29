A former lawmaker and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ayo Akinyelure has again defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

A financier and close ally of PDP members in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State, Bunmi Ilemobola has also pitched his tent with the APC.

The former lawmaker representing Ondo Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly

Popularly known as Allover in the political circle, Senator Akinyelure dumped the People’s Democratic Party, PDP at a colourful rally in the hilly town of Idanre, his country home.

He joined the APC with his numerous supporters, saying he returned to the party to give support to the Bola Tinubu government.

In the defection boat with Senator Akintelure is a notable politician in Idanre Local Government Area, Bunmi Ilemobola.

The duo were received by the State Chairman of APC, Ade Adetimehin, who described them as strong politicians.

Adetimehin said defection of the two politicians to the APC is a testimony to the fact that the PDP is no longer in existence in the state.

The ruling party in the Sunshine State sees this as a plus, as it is set to welcome more defectors ahead of the governorship election in the state in 2024.