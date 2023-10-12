The Lawmaker representing Anambra South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Ifeanyi Ubah has defected from the Young Progressives Party (YPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Notice of his defection was contained in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio and read on the floor of the Senate Chamber.

Senator Ubah , who was elected on the platform of the YPP at the last General election for a second term says the reason for his defection is as a result of irreconcilable differences within the party.

His defection from the YPP now swells the ranks of the APC in the Senate and increased their numbers to 60, as they still hold the majority status in the Senate .

The number of political parties represented in the Senate is now down to 6 .