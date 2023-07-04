After his first month on saddle, a group in Niger Delta region, known as “Today’s Face Of Nigeria” has scored the administration of President Bola Tinubu high on all counts as it called Nigerians to be patient and expect better days ahead.

Leader of the group Benson Onuwaje At it’s monthly prayer programme in Warri, called for the strengthening of the nation’s security architecture, including recruitment of more personnel.

The first month of President Bola Tinubu in office has no doubt been eventful, characterized by policy statements like fuel subsidy removal, assenting of bills, sacking of the service chiefs and suspension of CBN governor and EFCC chairman. And this group “Today’s Face of Nigeria” is joining others to commend the bold steps of Mr. President.

As Nigerians await palliatives from the Federal Government to cushion the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy, the group is providing succour to middle-aged and the elderly by donating food items, sewing and grinding machines as empowerment for Small and Medium Enterprises development in Delta State.

Kick-starting the Export Processing Zone Gbaramatu Deep sea port and Ogidigben Gas City in Warri South-west council of Delta state is an action they people want Mr President to make as well to better the lots of people of the oil reach region.

