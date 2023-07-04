National Chairman Of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu says the commission has received reports from 54 accredited national and international observers, containing several recommendations on improving the electoral process.

He stated this at a meeting with the resident electoral commissioners, to reflect and take stock of the gains of the 2023 election.

An electoral management body in any democratic polity is a key variable in democratic transition.

Electoral administration in Nigeria, especially the 2023 elections has elicited mixed reactions, while some describe it as been credible other believe it has been fraught with anomalies.

Even though the conduct of the elections have been given a pass mark, there is need for assessment to map out where lapses did occur, with the aim of improving on future elections.

This meeting, is the start off of several internal debriefing that will happen in the coming weeks, with oTHareas of focus including; operational processes for the continuation of voters registration, legal framework for the conduct of election, technology deployment, administrative procedures, and political party registration.

At the end of the review, a comprehensive report is expected to be published by the Electoral commission.