A Group of INEC Accredited Foreign and Domestic Observers have asked that democracy and rule of law be allowed to thrive in Kano state following the tribunal judgment of the Governorship election.

In the wake of the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal ruling in Nigeria, which resulted in the removal of Governor Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, both the APC And NNPP supporters have raised their views over the judgment.

The Tribunal declared Nasiru Gawuna, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the legitimate winner of the election.

The APC had challenged the election of Mr Yusuf, resulting in a three-member panel of judges, headed by Oluyemi Osadebay, overturning the election results over 165,663 votes in favor of NNPP were invalidated due to the absence of stamps or signatures on the ballot papers.

These INEC Accredited civil society groups are asking that the Judiciary should not be muscled in its judgement delivery.

On it’s part, the NNPP insists that the Kano state election was acclaimed to be free and fair and as such its candidate won the election.

As Nigeria continues to navigate it’s journey towards democratic consolidation, the Independence of the judiciary means the credibility of future elections, the rule of law, and the stability of the country’s political system.

