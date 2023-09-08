Taraba State Governor, Kefas Agbu has rolled out his administration’s achievements in the first to hundred days in office.

Speaking at a ceremony held at Government House Jalingo, Gov Kefas scored his government high in all aspects, apart from the Civil service reform agenda, urging residents to expect more in the days to come.

Since Kefas Agbu took the oath of office on 29th of May 2023 as the 5th elected governor of Taraba state, his administration has run on lines of transparency and open policies.

Stakeholders are carried along in the state affairs irrespective of their political affiliation.

The administration is marking its hundred days in office with the Commissioner for information and reorientation, Zainab Jalingo commending the Governor for laying a good foundation for new Taraba.

Governor Kefas Agbu in his part lists what his administration was able to achieve within 100 Days in office.

He explains that within 100 days in office he has achieved a lot in infrastructural development, Education and skills development Programmes to empower the youths among others.

A resource person and the media personalities spoke on the areas they believe need more attention.

Some residents shared their view on the governor’s performance in his hundred days in office.

The governor restates his unwavering commitment to addressing the challenges facing the state and bringing in reforms that will strengthen the state civil service.

The administration has done significantly well as Governor Kefas Agbu has attracted many investors to the state.

To his credit, within hundred days in office, People living in Taraba state can attest that there is Free education, the environment has been protected by ending illegal mining activities, tractors and seeds have been purchased for farmers, food palliatives have been given out, and there has been a Healthcare Revolution