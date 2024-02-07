Taraba state government has commenced identification of students for biometric capturing to ascertain the number of the students to teachers ratios for easy provision of infrastructure and adequate amenities.

Speaking at the inauguration in Jalingo Governor kefas said that his administration is committed to creating an inclusive and equitable educational system by removing financial barriers for students and pupils and involving teachers in the planning process.

Nyamusala Government Day Secondary School Jalingo, is one of the public school remodeled by governor kefas administration.

The school is the venue where the students identification scheme was flagged off that would ensure every child in Taraba State have access to quality education.

He said that in recognition of the role of the teachers in education, they will also be captured as their insights and dedication are vital in ensuring high standards of learning.

He added that the government is going to foster collaboration and a sustainable framework for educational excellence in the state.

In his remark the state Commissioner of Education, Dr. Augustina Godwin, said the need for the digital enrollment of students, pupils, and teachers is necessary to enable the Government allocate resources and plan adequately for the education sector as enrollment in public schools has increased tremendously since the commencement of free and compulsory education policy of Governor Agbu Kefas.

The Managing Director of Zip Warehousing Limited, Mrs Uchenna Eshareturi, assured that they will provide a system that will aid the education of the students.

This will play a significant role in the kefas administration’s education policy particularly free education at primary and secondary school level

Th principals and teachers in both primary and secondary school are expected to support the programme and ensure its success.