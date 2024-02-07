The All Progressives Congress in Rivers State added its voice to call on Governor Siminalayi Fubara to present the 2024 budget afresh before the House of Assembly.



This was one of the party’s demands when its leadership met with state lawmakers in Port Harcourt.

The APC seized the opportunity to address the controversies about the seats of the lawmakers who defected insisting that their decision was in good faith and backed by law.

The party cited the legal implication of further delay in implementing

part the peace deal which mandates the Governor to make a fresh

presentation of this year’s budget to the assembly.

This meeting also addressed the rising tensions surrounding the conduct of the Local Government election later this year.

The APC says nothing should stop the exercise from holding.

The 10th assembly has been in the eye of the storm for allegedly waging a political war on Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

But in their defence, the lawmakers say there are no bad intentions

behind their activities other than strengthening democracy.

The APC hopes to retain its hold on the legislature in Rivers State long enough until the next general election hoping for an offset that would see them take over from the incumbent Peoples Democratic Party.

