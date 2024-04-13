Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has launched his local government campaign in Igbara-Oke, Ifedore Local Government Area of the state, with a promise to continue to bring dividends of democracy to the people.

Igbara-Oke, the headquarters of Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State, came alive when Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa launched his campaign, ahead of the primary election of the All Progressives Congress, APC, slated for the 20th of April.

His campaign train received a rousing welcome from people of the community.

Governor Aiyedatiwa’s first port of call was the Palace of Olowa of Igbara-Oke, Oba Francis Adefarakanmi Agbede, where he received royal blessing.

From there, the Governor proceeded to the hall, where a crowd of party supporters waited to receive him.

A highly elated Governor Aiyedatiwa was impressed with the turnout of party supporters, describing it as a sign that the people of Ifedore are solidly behind him.

He assured the people of rapid transformation in every sector, if he is elected by the people.

Some party chieftains expressed confidence that the Governor will emerge victorious at the end of the primary election.