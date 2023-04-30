As Nigerians prepare to usher in a new administration that will pilot the affairs of the country for another four years, citizens have been admonished to focus on the God and do things in line with his directives and shun things of the world.

The Diocesan Bishop of Ijebu Anglican Diocese, Rt Reverend Peter Oludipe made this known during the opening ceremony of the second session of the sixteenth Synod held at Odosimadegun, Ogun State.

Christians have been advised to guide against things that will make them far away from the ways of the lord and embrace the teachings of Jesus Christ.

The Diocesan Bishop of Ijebu Anglican Diocese, Rt Reverend Peter Oludipe gave this advice during the opening ceremony of the second session of the sixteenth Synod held at Odosimadegun Archdeaconry.

While speaking on the theme of the synod, Looking into Jesus, the Author and the finisher of our faith, the Diocesan Bishop wants Nigerians to guide themselves against things that will push them astray.

Advertisement

He wants the President-elect to consider infrastructural development, power supply and industrial development.

He commended the electoral umpire and other stakeholders for their efforts in ensuring improvement in the country’s electoral process and admonished people to be grateful to God for his love for the country.

Other speakers at the synod called for more support and endowment for the Ijebu Diocese and the promotion of the work of God.

The synod was attended by notable sons and daughters of ijebuland and other invited guests across the country. Otunba Kunle Kalejaye and Otunba Akin Doherty were specially appreciated for their supports for the Diocese.

Advertisement