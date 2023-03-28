As Nigerians gear towards the transition to a New Democratic dispensation citizens are calling for an improvement in the security of lives and properties.

This is coming from family members and victims of last years’ March 28 train attack as the reflect on the harrowing experience and the emotional toll it took on them.

Recall that Security authorities confirmed that at least nine people were left dead, twenty-eight others injured while over sixty-three persons were kidnapped.

Notable among those who died was 28-year old medical doctor, Chinelo Megafu who tweeted to raise alarm shortly after she was hit by a bullet.

The kaduna bound train was attacked in Katari, Kaduna State, at about 9pm.

Heavily armed terrorists detonated an explosive planted on the railtrack which successfully halted its movement.

The gunmen who had surrounded the train immediately opened fire, shooting sporadically.

President Muhammadu Buhari, reacting to the incident, described it as ‘callous’ and a matter of grave concern while the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on his visit said it was an attempt by cowards to cause fear.

63 persons who were kidnapped were released in batches after certain demands of the terrorists were reportedly met.

Series of protest were conducted in Kaduna and the Federal Capital, Abuja demanding for the release of kidnapped passengers.

The last batch of hostages were freed by the terrorists six months after their kidnap.

The process was facilitated by a Seven-man Presidential Committee assembled by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor.

POLICE, DSS WARN AGAINST VIOLENCE, URGE POLITICIANS TO EXPLORE APPROPRIATE CHANNELS FOR REDRESS.

The Inspector General of Police has lent his voice to the warning by the Department of State Services, DSS, against plans by aggrieved politicians to instigate a breakdown of law and order, in response to the outcome of the elections.

Usman Alkali says any appropriate law enforcement actions would be taken against anyone instigating violence.

A meeting convened by the Inspector General of Police to take a look at the operations of the police during the just concluded elections.

Among those present are Commissioners of Police who took charge of security during the polls.

The Police Chief is mindful of the political fall-out.

But wants aggrieved persons to abide by the law in seeking redress.

Earlier, the Department of State Services issued a warning against any attempt to incite violence and subvert the democratic process.

In the statement, the Spokesman for the Sevice said

“the Service will continue to take necessary measures to checkmate these elements who do not wish the country well.”

In a related action, the DSS said its agents in a joint operation with other security agents arrested a retired Army Officer- Col AU Suleiman.

The DSS alleges that the retired Colonel is part of a 6 man gang of criminals in Kogi State.

But a group has dismissed the claims against the retired Colonel Suleiman, describing him as a revered politician.

The onus of proof is now on the DSS.